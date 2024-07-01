GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missile fragments hit apartment building in Kyiv suburb, damage balconies

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two female residents were being treated for severe stress at the site in the city's Obolon district.

Published - July 01, 2024 04:05 am IST - Kyiv

Reuters

Missile fragments fell on a northern suburb of Kyiv on Sunday, damaging balconies on a multi-storey apartment building, officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two female residents were being treated for severe stress at the site in the city's Obolon district.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said missile fragments had struck the building and sparked a fire.

A picture posted on the administration's Telegram channel showed a balcony ablaze at least six floors from the ground. At least two other balconies were blackened.

Klitschko said the fire had been brought under control. Balconies were damaged on two floors and another could still sustain damage. Emergency crews were at the site and conducting checks to all apartments.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.