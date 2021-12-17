Miss World finale postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Miss India World among those tested positive before the event

The finale of the Miss World bueauty pageant is temporarily postponed due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff and general public. The finale was scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico.

In a press release, Miss World announced, “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.”

This desicion was taken after several contestants tested positive. “Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” Miss World said in a statement.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World contestant, has been tested positive, and she is currently in isolation in Puerto Rico, according to a statement by Femina Miss India, the national arm of the beauty pageant.

Thanking Ms. Morley for calling off the finale, the national beauty pagent has said that Miss World prioritized the health of the team and other contestants. “We, at the Miss India Organization, were in great disbelief that Ms. Varanasi might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost priority to us.

“We pray for their health and wish a speedy recovery for all those infected,” the statement said.