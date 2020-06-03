International

Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over Floyd death

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pauses during a news conference Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., as he talked about the unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters 03 June 2020 04:20 IST
Updated: 03 June 2020 04:20 IST

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd and said it would investigate the department to see if it engaged in systemic discriminatory practices.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing and investigation at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

