Militia clashes rock Libya's capital, leaving civilians trapped, Health Ministry says

Libya's health ministry says clashes in the capital between rival militias have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence

August 16, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - CAIRO

AP
Smoke rises during clashes between rival militias in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Smoke rises during clashes between rival militias in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, in what appears to be the most intense fighting to rock Tripoli this year.

According to local media, fighting broke out between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force late on Monday evening. Tensions flared after the head of the 444 brigade was allegedly detained by the other force at an airport in Tripoli earlier on Monday, media reported.

The Health Ministry urged the warring sides to allow ambulance and emergency teams to enter the affected areas, primarily in the south of the city, and for blood to be sent to nearby hospitals.

It remains unclear how many casualties there are. Libya’s Red Crescent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPSGroup, an organisation for the aviation industry, said late on Monday that a large number of aircraft departed the capital due to the clashes. Inbound flights were diverting to the nearby city of Misrata, it said.

The escalation follows months of relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate. Longstanding divisions have sparked several incidents of violence in Tripoli in recent years, although most have been over in a matter of hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was following with concern “the security incidents and developments” that began Monday. It called for an immediate end to the ongoing armed clashes.

Both of Libya’s rival chambers also condemned the fighting in separate statements Tuesday. The House of Representatives, which is situated in the eastern city of Benghazi, said its rival Tripoli-based government was accountable for the violence.

The U.S. and British embassies in Libya both issued online statements expressing their concerns about the escalating violence around Tripoli. The U.S. urges “immediate de-escalation in order to sustain recent Libyan gains toward stability and elections,” the American Embassy said.

The oil-rich country has been divided since 2014 between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by various well-armed militias and foreign governments. It has been in a state of upheaval since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

