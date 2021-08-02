International

Military to help enforce Sydney lockdown

Police officers patrol the city centre during a law enforcement operation to prevent anti-lockdown protesters from gathering during a lockdown to curb the spread of an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Troops hit Sydney’s streets on Monday to help enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia’s third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak.

About 300 Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed to the country’s largest city after New South Wales state police requested military help to enforce COVID--19 rules.

Authorities have been struggling to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney — and ensure that residents follow containment rules.


