Myanmar's military junta to probe poll

Yangon

03 February 2021 22:37 IST

Myanmar’s new leader has said the military government plans to investigation alleged fraud in last year’s elections and will also prioritise the COVID-19 outbreak and the economy, a state newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves on Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government in the capital, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The military has said that one of its reasons for ousting the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi was because it failed to properly investigate its allegations of alleged widespread electoral irregularities. The Union Election Commission declared four days before the military takeover that there were no significant problems with the vote.

