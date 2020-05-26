International

Military helicopter crash-lands in Russia, kills 4 on board

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mi-8 helicopter taking off at the Sulur Air Base at an air show held as part of the Platinum Jubilee of the Air Force, in Coimbatore on March 02, 2008. | Photo Credit: K_Ananthan
AP Moscow: 26 May 2020 13:09 IST
Updated: 26 May 2020 13:10 IST

The crash involving a Mi-8 helicopter may have been caused by a technical malfunction, the Defense Ministry said. Three crew members and a technician on board died in the crash, according to the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.

A Russian military helicopter crash-landed on an airfield on Tuesday in the far eastern region of Chukotka, killing four people, the military said.

The crash involving a Mi-8 helicopter may have been caused by a technical malfunction, the Defense Ministry said. Three crew members and a technician on board died in the crash, according to the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.

It’s the second fatal incident with a military Mi-8 helicopter in a week. On May 19, another Mi-8 crash-landed near the town of Klin, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Moscow, killing all three crew members.

Advertising
Advertising

Officials said at the time that crash was probably caused by a technical malfunction.

The Mi-8 is a multipurpose, medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed in the Soviet Union and now produced by Russia. It is one of the most common helicopters in the Russian armed forces.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In International
air and space accident
Russia
Read more...