Military forces arrest senior civilian figures in Sudan

Demonstrators protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan, October 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on October 25, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

Family sources told Reuters that military forces had stormedthe house of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's media adviser and arrested him.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said Mr. Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, and that unidentified military forces arrested four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was toppled after months of street protests. A political transition agreed after his ouster was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.


