Militants attack Pakistan checkpoint in Balochistan, killing 7 soldiers

Islamabad

27 December 2020 20:06 IST

The militants fire-raided a Frontier Corps (FC) outpost in Harnai region of the province late last night

At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the country's restive Balochistan province, the Army said on Sunday.

The militants fire-raided a Frontier Corps (FC) outpost in Harnai region of the province late last night, it said.

During the intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were killed, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The area was cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing militants, while a large-scale search and clearance operation was underway.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the Army said.

Commenting on the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was "saddened" over the loss of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families," he said.

The attack followed the killing of 10 terrorists by the security forces five days ago in the province.

The terrorists affiliated with the Baloch nationalist outfits regularly attack the security forces in the province.