Militants attack Pakistan census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; one police official killed

Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a police mobile team on duty with the population census team on March 8 in the Dera Ismail district of the Province

March 09, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI
An official (left) from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics uses a digital device to collect information from a resident during door-to-door the first ever digital national census in Karachi. File | Photo Credit: AFP

A Pakistani security official was killed while two others were injured when unidentified militants attacked a police van deployed to provide protection for the population census team in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials said on March 9.

Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a police mobile team on duty with the population census team on March 8 in the Dera Ismail district of the Province.

The terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the shootout, following which police launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab them.

The injured police officials were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan on March 1 launched its first-ever digital population and housing census.

The country’s Bureau of Statistics is conducting the census amid tight security.

