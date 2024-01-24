GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Militants attack check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 3 killed

January 24, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI

Unidentified militants attacked a security check post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least three persons and injuring two, police said.

The attack took place on January 23. The militants attacked the Aba Shaheed check post in the Dikhan district bordering South Waziristan.

Two labourers and one security personnel were killed in the attack, Police said, adding that the presence of militants was spotted through thermal vision cameras.

The dead bodies were found during a search operation on Jan. 24. The two labourers injured have been shifted to Dera district hospital, Police said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by armed groups since 2022 when a ceasefire between the outlawed group Pakistan Taliban (TTP) and the government broke down.

More than 300 attacks have hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2023 alone, according to official data, with a vast majority of them claimed by the TTP, which was founded in 2007.

