International

Militant attack kills 35 civilians in north Burkina Faso: President

more-in

A jihadist attack on Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said on Twitter.

The army earlier said the morning attack on Arbinda town had left seven soldiers, several civilians and 80 militants dead, in the latest jihadist violence to hit the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 5:04:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/militant-attack-kills-35-civilians-in-north-burkina-faso-president/article30393622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY