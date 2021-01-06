Mike Pence defies Donald Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes

WASHINGTON

06 January 2021 23:57 IST

In the days before the joint session, Mr. Trump has pressured his Vice President to toss electors from battleground States that voted for Mr. Biden

Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next President on January 20.

Mr. Pence said in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes that it was "my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

