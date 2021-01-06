International

Mike Pence defies Donald Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to preside over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next President on January 20.

Also read: Mike Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn U.S. election

Mr. Pence said in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes that it was "my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

In the days before the joint session, Mr. Trump has pressured his Vice President to toss electors from battleground States that voted for Mr. Biden.

