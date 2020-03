Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

A Greek riot policeman patrols the border gate in Kastanies village as migrants trying to enter Greece from the Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey. | Photo Credit: AP

KASTANIES/LESBOS

02 March 2020 00:53 IST

It was the second straight day of clashes at the border crossing by the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies in which police drove back approaching migrants with volleys of tear gas

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who sought to force their way across the border from Turkey on Sunday, witnesses said, with thousands more behind them after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

It was the second straight day of clashes at the border crossing by the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies in which police drove back approaching migrants with volleys of tear gas.

Video footage provided by a Greek government source and seen by Reuters showed riot police being pelted with teargas north of a border fence running through fields in the area, in what appeared to be from Turkish territory.

Greece placed its borders on maximum-security footing earlier on Sunday after hundreds of other migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country.

At least 600 people had arrived by sea on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos close to the Turkish coast within a few hours on Sunday morning, police said.

Along the northeastern mainland border, some migrants waded across a shallow section of the Evro River to the Greek side. Witnesses said there were groups of up to 30, including an Afghan mother with a five-day-old infant, by the side of a road after having forded the river.

The clashes occurred later in the day at the Kastanies crossing after riot police reinforced security there. No further details were immediately available as police were escorting reporters away from the scene, citing safety considerations.

A Greek government source said some migrants blocked from crossing had also thrown metal bars and hand-held tear gas canisters at police on the Greek side.

Turkey said on Thursday it would no longer restrain hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in its territory from reaching Europe, their preferred destination, despite a commitment to do so under a deal reached with the European Union in 2016.

Turkey's turnabout came after an air strike killed 33 Turkish soldiers in northwest Syria where Ankara has deployed forces in support of rebels and to help secure its border against a new influx of refugees from the Syrian civil war.

Turkey has said funds promised by the EU to help it deal with 3.7 million Syrian refugees already in the country has been slow to arrive. Ankara had threatened several times in the past to open the floodgates if it did not receive more support.

The EU, its relations with Turkey tense over President Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissent and hydrocarbon drilling off Cyprus, scrambled to respond to the new migrant crisis.

Officials at EU headquarters in Brussels called for emergency meetings of migration and foreign ministers to decide next steps, while EU border agency Frontex said it was in talks with Greece to help it guard the bloc's external frontier.

Rush to greek border

The announcement by Turkey, which is not an EU member, that it had stopped containing migrants within the country triggered an almost instant rush to the border it shares with Greece.

The crisis poses the toughest test for Greece since 2015 when it came precariously close to bailing out of the euro zone, and also brings into focus longstanding tensions with Turkey.

An automated text message sent to mobile phones in the northern border areas of Greece said the country had increased its security to a maximum, urging people not to attempt to enter.

Greece's Skai TV said Greeks were using loudspeakers in the Kastanies border area to tell migrants, in English and Arabic, that they were not welcome: “The Borders are Shut!”

Greece was the main gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers into Europe in 2015-16. More than 40,000 migrants are stuck on the Aegean islands, living in severely overcrowded camps and filthy conditions.

Greece has said it will not allow another mass influx of migrants. “This country is not a free-for-all,” Migration Minister Notis Mittarachi told Greece's Ant1 TV.

Greece accuses turkey

A Greek government source put the number of people gathered on the Turkish side of the border on Sunday at 3,000, while the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated the number at 13,000.

“Yesterday there were 9,600 attempts to violate our borders, and all were dealt with successfully,” deputy defence minister Alkiviadis Stefanis told Skai TV.

“Not only are they not stopping them, but they are helping them,” he added. Greece has accused Turkey of actively guiding migrants to breach its borders.

On the island of Lesbos, a small group of Greeks attempted to prevent a dinghy full of migrants from coming in to berth at a harbour. “Go back to Turkey” a group of hooded individuals shouted.

Last week, there were clashes on Lesbos between riot police and locals protesting over a plan to create closed detention centres to house the migrant population. Local residents say the islands are carrying a disproportionate burden.