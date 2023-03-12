HamberMenu
Migrant boats crash off San Diego coast; 8 dead, 7 missing: officials

Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego

March 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - San Diego

AP
Two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego on March 11, 2023. Image for representational purpose only.

Two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego on March 11, 2023. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego, and crews are searching on March 12 for seven additional victims, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responding late on Saturday at Blacks Beach pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts overnight. Fire-Rescue and Coast Guard vessels combed the area on early Sunday.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black’s Beach. Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but said often panga style vessels come ashore there.

