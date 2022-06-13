Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as United Nations human rights chief

AP June 13, 2022 15:23 IST

AP June 13, 2022 15:23 IST

Michelle Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, saying that her comments “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. File | Photo Credit: AP

Michelle Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, saying that her comments “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.

The U. N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said on June 13 she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang. Ms. Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, saying that her comments to the session “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body. Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani confirmed that this meant that Ms. Bachelet, a former President of Chile, would not be seeking a second four-year term when the current one ends on August 31. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who chooses the U.N. rights chief, recently affirmed his support for Ms. Bachelet after she faced criticism from the United States and others for allegedly not doing enough to act against alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang during her trip to China last month, when she spoke with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.



Our code of editorial values