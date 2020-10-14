International

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 84,420

Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 4,295 new confirmed cases of onavirus infection and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 825,340 cases and 84,420 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

