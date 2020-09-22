Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 700,000

MEXICO CITY

22 September 2020 06:21 IST

Over 200 deaths were reported on Monday

Mexico's confirmedcoronavirus caseload rose past 700,000 on Monday, according to updated data from the health ministry officials, along with a reported death toll of 73,697.

Authorities reported 2,917 new cases, bringing the total to 700,580, along with 204 deaths on Monday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

