Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 700,000

People walk on the street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico September 21, 2020.

People walk on the street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico September 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mexico's confirmedcoronavirus caseload rose past 700,000 on Monday, according to updated data from the health ministry officials, along with a reported death toll of 73,697.

Authorities reported 2,917 new cases, bringing the total to 700,580, along with 204 deaths on Monday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

