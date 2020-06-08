International

Mexico to propose NAFTA renegotiator to lead WTO: sources

A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020.

A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The next director-general will be faced with U.S.-China tensions and rising protectionism exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico is set to propose senior trade official Jesus Seade, who helped rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, as a candidate to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), sources said on Sunday.

The WTO post will become vacant at the end of August after incumbent Roberto Azevedo, from Brazil, said he would step down a year early.

The next director-general will be faced with U.S.-China tensions and rising protectionism exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Seade is currently Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America and has experience working in China as well as with the United States. Two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters he will be Mexico's candidate to replace Mr. Azevedo.

The news was first reported by Mexico's El Universal newspaper. The president's office and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Seade was a deputy general of the WTO when it was created in the early 1990s. When President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won office in 2018, Seade was brought in to lead negotiations for a new North American trade deal to replace NAFTA.

Previously, Seade worked at universities in Hong Kong for more than a decade.

WTO members can nominate their own nationals as candidates from June 8 to July 8. Several names have been cited as possible candidates from Africa and Europe, with some in Europe taking the view that leadership of the trade body should alternate between the developing and developed world.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 8:31:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mexico-to-propose-nafta-renegotiator-to-lead-wto-sources/article31776034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY