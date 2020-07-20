InternationalMEXICO CITY 20 July 2020 06:01 IST
Mexico reports 5,311 new cases of coronavirus
The country reported 296 more deaths
Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 5,311 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 296 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 344,224 cases and 39,184 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
