Mexico reports 5,311 new cases of coronavirus

Members of the National Guard wear protective suits during a demonstration at a hospital treating cases of COVID-19 in Juarez, Mexico. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The country reported 296 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 5,311 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 296 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 344,224 cases and 39,184 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

