International

Mexico holds music festival despite coronavirus concerns

Music fans dressed in bio suits strike a pose during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City on Saturday.

Music fans dressed in bio suits strike a pose during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Vive Latino

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led authorities around the globe to cancel concerts and sporting events, and even shut down daily activities in some places, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino — one of the most important music festivals in the country.

Some acts backed out, but tens of thousands of music fans flocked on Saturday to the first day of the festival, which still expected Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe to be among its headliners. Organisers said over 70,000 tickets were sold for each of the festival’s two days.

Concerns about the new COVID-19 illness were evident, though. At the entranceeach person entering was checked for fever and a strong smell of antibacterial gel permeated in the air.

But once past that, the dynamics of the festival were not much changed. People walked excitedly toward the various stages and crowded together for the performances.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 10:37:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mexico-holds-music-festival-despite-coronavirus-concerns/article31076193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY