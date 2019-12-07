International

Mexico announces its biggest oil discovery in three decades

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen the finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen the finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Octavio Romero, head of the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, said the on-shore field has proven, probable and possible reserves of 500 million barrels of crude equivalent.

Mexico said on Friday that it has made the biggest oil discovery in the country since 1987 at the Quesqui field in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

Mr. Romero said the first well was drilled at Quesqui in June and is now producing 4,500 barrels per day.

The 34 square-kilometer field is planned to have 11 wells and a production of 69,000 barrels per day in 2020 and 110,000 barrels of oil and 410 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2021.

