ADVERTISEMENT

Mexican President vows 'no impunity' for migrants' fire deaths

March 30, 2023 06:03 am | Updated March 29, 2023 10:38 pm IST - Mexico City

A fire believed to have been started by migrants protesting against their deportation killed at least 38 people in Ciudad Juarez.

AFP

Police stand guard outside a Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 28, 2023, where a fire in a dormitory left more than three dozen migrants dead. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico's President vowed Wednesday there would be "no impunity" for those found responsible for the death by fire of 38 migrants at a detention center.

"We will not hide anything and there will be no impunity," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press briefing after the disaster at a detention center near the border late Monday.

Those found to have been responsible for "causing this painful tragedy will be punished in conformity with the law," he said.

A fire believed to have been started by migrants protesting against their deportation killed at least 38 people in Ciudad Juarez.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-eight others were injured.

The group included people from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador, Mexican authorities said.

ALSO READ
Migrants start fire at Mexico detention center, killing 40

Video surveillance footage, broadcast by several media outlets and authenticated by a government minister, appeared to show guards at the detention center leaving as flames engulfed a cell with migrants trapped inside.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a "thorough investigation."

Ciudad Juarez, which neighbors El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where numerous undocumented migrants seeking refuge in the United States remain stranded.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico into the United States each month, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central and South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mexico

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US