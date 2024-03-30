GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mexican mob lynches eight-year-old's alleged killer

The 8-year-old girl disappeared on March 27; her body was found on a road on the outskirts of the city on March 28.

March 30, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Mexico City

AFP
Relatives carry the coffin that contain the remains of a young girl named Camila, in Taxco, Mexico, on March 29, 2024.

Relatives carry the coffin that contain the remains of a young girl named Camila, in Taxco, Mexico, on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An angry mob lynched a woman suspected of murdering an eight-year-old girl in a popular tourist city in southern Mexico that has been plagued by organized crime.

Residents on March 28 blocked one of the main streets of Taxco after the child's body was found on a highway.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office said that it was treating the girl's death as a suspected femicide and the lynching as a qualified homicide.

The girl's family had received anonymous telephone calls demanding a ransom after she disappeared on March 27, Mexican media reported, quoting a relative.

Earlier, security camera footage had circulated showing the suspects allegedly putting a black bag in the trunk of a car, prompting suspicions that it contained the girl's body.

A mob gathered outside a house where a woman and two men were located, demanding justice.

In the absence of arrest warrants, the crowd dragged out the suspects and beat them with sticks.

The woman died and the two men were hospitalized in Taxco, which is known for its colonial buildings and silver jewelry workshops.

Worsening crime in Taxco led the United States in January to ban its government employees from visiting the city, located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from Mexico City.

Kidnappings and murders are daily occurrences in Mexico, although adult men are the most common victims, making the young girl's death particularly shocking.

There are regular lynchings of alleged criminals, which experts link to the widespread perception of impunity in the crime-wracked country.

Related Topics

Mexico / organized crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.