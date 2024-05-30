ADVERTISEMENT

Mexican Mayoral candidate Alfredo Cabrera shot dead at campaign rally

Updated - May 30, 2024 11:00 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 10:59 am IST - Acapulco (Mexico)

The government said on May 28 that at least 22 people running for local office had been murdered since last September.

AFP

Members of the National Guard guard the crime scene of the Mayoral candidate of the Opposition coalition of the PAN, PRD, PRI parties, Alfredo Cabrera, who was murdered during the closing of his electoral campaign in the town of Las Lomas, municipality of Coyuca de Benitez in the state of Guerrero on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

“An aspiring Mayor was shot dead in southern Mexico on May 29 during a campaign rally,” the Guerrero state Governor said, the latest in a string of attacks ahead of weekend elections.

A video published by local media showed a person approaching Alfredo Cabrera and shooting him several times, causing chaos and panic among people attending the event. Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado condemned the "cowardly" murder of Cabrera, a candidate for an Opposition coalition in the town of Coyuca de Benitez.

Writing on social media platform X, she said she had asked the state prosecutor's office to bring "the full weight of the law against the person or persons responsible." The prosecutor's office later announced that the alleged attacker had been killed at the scene.

The government said on Tuesday that at least 22 people running for local office had been murdered since last September. Some non-governmental organisations have reported an even higher number, including Data Civica, which has counted around 30 murders of local politicians.

“On Tuesday, a Mayoral candidate in the central state of Morelos was murdered while another one was wounded by gunfire in western Jalisco state,” authorities said. The PRI, one of the Opposition coalition parties, accused the government of having “not made even the slightest effort to guarantee the safety of the candidates.”

Around 27,000 soldiers and National Guard members will be deployed to reinforce security on Sunday, when Mexicans will vote for a new President, members of Congress, several state Governors and myriad local officials.

