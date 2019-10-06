Mexican judge defends highest honor for Jared Kushner

International

In 2018, Mexico’s previous government gave the Order of the Aztec Eagle to Mr. Kushner, a White House adviser, for contributions toward negotiating a new free trade agreement between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

A Mexican judge says it was okay for Jared Kushner to get a top national award despite derogatory comments about Mexican migrants that were made by his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

A non-profit group in Mexico, the Center Against Discrimination, said on Saturday that the judge rejected its argument that Mexico should recall the award given to Mr. Kushner.

The award is the highest honor that Mexico gives to foreigners.

Mr. Trump is widely disliked in Mexico for references to Mexican migrants as rapists and criminals, as well as promises to build a border wall between the countries.

