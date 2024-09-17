Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks

Facebook owner Meta said on Monday (September 17,2024) it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks, alleging the outlets used deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations while evading detection on the social media company's platforms.

Also read: U.S. calls on India to ban Russian state media network RT; Ministry of External Affairs officials say not relevant to us

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," the company said in a written statement.

More details are awaited.

