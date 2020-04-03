International

Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19 several times, her spokesman said.

Ms. Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

