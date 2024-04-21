GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed, six wounded in Memphis block party shooting

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, Memphis

April 21, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Memphis

AP

Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Ms. Davis said.

The six surviving victims were transported to area hospitals and one was in critical condition at Regional One Health in Memphis, police said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Ms. Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

At least two people are believed to have fired weapons during the shooting and police were examining video footage as part of the ongoing investigation, Ms. Davis said. There were no immediate arrests.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Ms. Davis said.

The Memphis police initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number in a social media post, noting the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times.”

