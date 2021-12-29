Memorial hit by sanctions yet again

Moscow

29 December 2021 22:12 IST

This is Russian authortities’ second clampdown on the rights group in two days

A Moscow court on Wednesday hit Russia’s most prominent rights group, Memorial, with a second ban in two days despite an international outcry.

Judge Mikhail Kazakov ordered the dissolution of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre, which campaigns against contemporary rights abuses in Russia, at the request of prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the dissolution of Memorial International, the group’s central structure which chronicles Stalin-era purges and maintains the group’s extensive archives in Moscow.

That ruling was slammed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell, at a time when tensions are already high between Russia and NATO administration over the Ukraine conflict.

Prosecutors accused Memorial’s rights centre of failing to use on its publications the “foreign agent” label, which denotes organisations that receive funds from overseas, and allegedly justifying terrorism and extremism.

During Wednesday’s hearing at the Moscow City Court, a prosecutor charged that it was actually Memorial that violated the rights and freedoms of Russians and cited an alleged lack of accounting transparency.

After the ruling, several dozen supporters applauded Memorial’s lawyers outside of the courthouse in freezing temperatures.

“We had no illusions,” Ilya Novikov, the lawyer for the group, said.

“But it is very important that this ship is sinking with a raised flag, he added.

Alexander Cherkasov, head of Memorial’s rights centre, branded the court decision “political” and said the group will continue working “somehow”.

‘Heartless closure’

Memorial, Russia’s most prominent rights organisation, was founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

Memorial International said on Tuesday it will appeal the rulings and find “legal ways” to continue its work.

“Memorial is not an organisation, it is not even a social movement,” Memorial International said in a statement.

Marie Struthers, Eastern Europe and Central Asia director at Amnesty International, said the accusations against Memorial were “bogus”.