Memorial event planned for Sherin

Community members in Dallas have planned a bench dedication ceremony and memorial service for the Indian toddler Sherin Mathews who was found dead in a tunnel in mysterious circumstances in October.

The dedication ceremony will be held on December 30 at the Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Following the memorial service, a bench dedication and dove release will take place, WFAA television station reported.

The space has been landscaped and provided by Restland as a place for the community to reflect and honour Sherin.

David Turnblad, a family service counsellor at Restland, said he was impacted Sherin’s story and knew he had to do something to help with the bench dedication.