International

Watch | Member of Parliament in New Zealand, Dr. Gaurav Sharma taking oath in Sanskrit

Related Articles

Pakistan Cabinet approves in-principle chemical castration, hanging of rapists

Watch | Indian-origin New Zealand MP takes the oath in Sanskrit

Investigations reveal sexual abuse, grim labour conditions in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands

Carrie Lam says restoring 'political system from chaos' is priority

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

New Zealand soldier faces spying charges

Pakistan gives U.N. a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Watch | The hanging village of Bangladesh: a testimony to climate crisis

Overcoming domestic challenges key to restoring U.S.’ global leadership: Kamala Harris

Azerbaijan says army has entered Kalbajar district handed over by Armenia

Coronavirus | Others to get vaccine first as Canada lacks production capacity, says Justin Trudeau

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden says security team ‘ready to lead the world’

Coronavirus | Russian virus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose abroad

Joe Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote

Coronavirus | UNICEF gearing up for ‘mammoth operation’ to deliver COVID-19 vaccines globally

Sri Lanka, China to focus on ‘poverty alleviation’

Ready to die to defend rights, says Tigray leader

What if corporates owned banks? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Top news of the day: Cyclonic storm Nivar triggers heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; Allahabad High Court upholds right to live with person of choice, and more

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 5:35:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/member-of-parliament-in-new-zealand-dr-gaurav-sharma-taking-oath-in-sanskrit/article33177288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY