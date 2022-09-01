Meet this Myanmar family of jugglers | The Hindu

A video on Myanmar’s juggling family

Meet Han Myint Mo and her grandfather Ohn Myint from Myanmar. This grandfather-granddaughter duo are reviving the country's ancient juggling tradition.

Myanmar's juggling tradition goes all the way back to the 19th century.

Performers at the royal court used to juggle balls made of blown, coloured glass known as "Ywal". Unlike conventional juggling, performers move the globes around their bodies using only their feet, knees, shoulders and elbows.

Ywal performers were famous across Europe and North America. It takes a tremendous amount of discipline and concentration to learn this art form.

The duo performs in malls and schools around Yangon. Apart from this, they also enjoy a large following online.

This has kept many, including some of his own children, away from learning this art. But it did not discourage his granddaughter.

12-year old Han Myint Mo practices for three hours a day. She has plans to outdo her master.