Meet the Indian-Americans in Biden-Harris administration

20 January 2021 22:20 IST

A video on the Indian-Americans in the Joe Biden-Kamal Harris administration

Joe Biden has nominated 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming administration, a record for the small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of America’s population.

As many as 17 of them would be part of the Biden administration in the powerful White House complex. It is also for the first time ever that so many Indian-Americans have been roped into a presidential administration ever before the inauguration.

Advertising

Advertising