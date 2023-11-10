HamberMenu
Media workers stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for cease-fire in Gaza

Protestors scattered editions of a mock newspaper — “The New York War Crimes” — that charged the media with “complicity in laundering genocide” and called on the Times’ editorial board to publicly back a cease-fire

November 10, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - NEW YORK

AP
A woman holds a mock-up newspaper with a list of names of people killed in Gaza, during a rally in support of Palestinians, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, outside The NewYork Times building in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2023.

A woman holds a mock-up newspaper with a list of names of people killed in Gaza, during a rally in support of Palestinians, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, outside The NewYork Times building in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times on Thursday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the publication’s Manhattan headquarters. Many entered the building’s atrium for a sit-in and vigil that lasted more than an hour.

Led by a group of media workers calling themselves “Writers Bloc,” demonstrators read off the names of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza, including at least 36 journalists whose deaths have been confirmed since the war began.

They scattered editions of a mock newspaper — “The New York War Crimes” — that charged the media with “complicity in laundering genocide” and called on the Times’ editorial board to publicly back a cease-fire.

The sit-in followed a series of actions at high-profile locations in New York intended to bring attention to the growing death toll in Gaza.

On Tuesday, activists with the group Jewish Voice for Peace briefly took over the Statue of Liberty. The week prior, hundreds of people packed into Grand Central Terminal, shutting down the commuting hub during rush hour while hoisting banners that read “Ceasefire Now.”

More than 10,800 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, which took the lives of at least 1,400 people in Israel.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was arrested during the Thursday sit-in.

An email sent to New York Times staffers by the publication’s head of corporate security described the protest as “peaceful,” noting that “no entrances are blocked.”

