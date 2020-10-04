Mecca reopens for pilgrimage

Mecca

It is being revived in three phases with 6,000 pilgrims being allowed per day during the first phase.

Muslim pilgrims circled Islam’s holiest site Mecca on Sunday as Saudi authorities partially resumed the year-round umrah pilgrimage with extensive health precautions adopted after a seven-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Under the second stage from October 18, the number of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000 per day.

Visitors from abroad will be permitted in the third stage from November 1, when capacity will be raised to 20,000.