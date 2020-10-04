International

Mecca reopens for pilgrimage

In this photo released by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Muslims practice social distancing while praying around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque during the first day umrah pilgrimages were allowed to restart, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Mecca 04 October 2020 22:37 IST
Updated: 04 October 2020 22:47 IST

It is being revived in three phases with 6,000 pilgrims being allowed per day during the first phase.

Muslim pilgrims circled Islam’s holiest site Mecca on Sunday as Saudi authorities partially resumed the year-round umrah pilgrimage with extensive health precautions adopted after a seven-month COVID-19 hiatus.

It is being revived in three phases with 6,000 pilgrims being allowed per day during the first phase.

Under the second stage from October 18, the number of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000 per day.

Advertising
Advertising

Visitors from abroad will be permitted in the third stage from November 1, when capacity will be raised to 20,000.

Comments
More In International
Read more...