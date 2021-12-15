Meadows held in contempt for defying probe

Washington

15 December 2021 22:53 IST

The rebuke from the House of Representatives moves the ultra-conservative ex-congressman a step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff to be prosecuted after leaving the post since H.R. Haldeman in the Watergate scandal nearly 50 years ago.

U.S. lawmakers voted on Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump’s former top aide Mark Meadows for refusing to testify before the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

“We’ve given Mark Meadows every opportunity to cooperate. He’s brought this situation on himself,” the House January 6 select committee said in a statement ahead of the vote.

The panel is investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the November 2020 election in the run-up to the Capitol riot — as well as the help he got from Meadows and others.

The nine-member select committee, which voted Monday to advance the contempt case, says it is seeking answers about text messages and other communications that Meadows has already acknowledged are not privileged.

Investigators say Meadows has given up any right to refuse testimony in any event, as he is promoting a new memoir that includes detailed accounts of January 6 and his conversations with Trump.

He has also spoken numerous times about the attack in primetime appearances on Fox News.