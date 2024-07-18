GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor of Russia's Black Sea port Novorossiisk issues sea drone alert

Published - July 18, 2024 08:31 am IST

Reuters
A vessel is seen next to a facility of the crude oil terminal Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka owned by Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, Russia. File photo

A vessel is seen next to a facility of the crude oil terminal Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka owned by Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, Russia. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Mayor of the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiisk issued a sea drone alert on Thursday, July 18, 2024, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko urged locals to stay away from the shoreline. Ukrainian sea drones have in the past attacked Russian ships near the port, disrupting traffic.

Novorossiisk is Russia's largest Black Sea port and a key outlet for crude oil and oil product exports in Russia's south. It also loads oil coming from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and handles grain, coal, fertilizers, timber, containers, food and chemical cargoes.

Separately, the Russian-appointed governor of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said Russia forces destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea near the city.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.