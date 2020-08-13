Watch | Mauritius struggles to contain massive oil spill

13 August 2020 21:13 IST

A video on the massive oil spill in Mauritius after a Japanese-owned carrier ship struck a coral reef

On July 25, a Japanese ship named MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on southeast coast of Mauritius. The vessel carrying 4000 tonnes of crude oil started leaking into the Indian Ocean. More than 1000 tonnes of oil leaked from the cracked vessel polluting the coral reefs, beaches and lagoons of the island nation.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth declared the spill an "environmental emergency" on August 7. The government also sought international help to contain the damage. Locals are also actively involved in the cleanup efforts. Environmentalists are concerned about the impact of the oil spill on the fragile ecosystem.

