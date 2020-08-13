Watch | Mauritius struggles to contain massive oil spill

On July 25, a Japanese ship named MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on southeast coast of Mauritius. The vessel carrying 4000 tonnes of crude oil started leaking into the Indian Ocean. More than 1000 tonnes of oil leaked from the cracked vessel polluting the coral reefs, beaches and lagoons of the island nation.
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth declared the spill an "environmental emergency" on August 7. The government also sought international help to contain the damage. Locals are also actively involved in the cleanup efforts. Environmentalists are concerned about the impact of the oil spill on the fragile ecosystem.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath