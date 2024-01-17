GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc

Belal has claimed the life of one person in the remote tourist paradise, left thousands without power, flooded buildings, and caused traffic chaos

January 17, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Port Louis, Mauritius

AFP
Stranded people sit atop submerged cars amid flooding caused by cyclone Belal, in Port Louis, Mauritius, on January 15, 2024

Stranded people sit atop submerged cars amid flooding caused by cyclone Belal, in Port Louis, Mauritius, on January 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Mauritius was on Tuesday assessing the damage wrought by tropical storm Belal as it rolled away from the Indian Ocean island nation, allowing international flights to resume.

Belal has claimed the life of one person in the remote tourist paradise, left thousands without power, flooded buildings, and caused traffic chaos, with cars washed away by a deluge of water or piled up on streets.

Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) had announced early Tuesday it was raising its cyclone alert to the maximum level four but at 2:10 p.m. (1010 GMT) it said “all cyclone warnings for Mauritius are being waived”.

Belal had already battered the French overseas territory of Reunion, leaving one person dead. The authorities there announced Tuesday that a red alert had been lifted.

The operator of the international airport in Mauritius announced it would resume operations at 3:15 p.m. after closing on Monday as the cyclone approached, leaving a number of flights cancelled.

Tourism is a key contributor to the country’s economy, with visitors wooed by its spectacular white beaches and turquoise waters.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had criticised the MMS in a televised address to the nation on Monday and announced that its director had resigned.He also confirmed one fatality, saying a motorcyclist had died in a road accident.

In its update, MMS warned that seas would remain very rough, with waves of up to seven metres (23 feet) in open waters, and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

