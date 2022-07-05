'Massive' Russian shelling on Ukraine's Sloviansk: mayor
Russian forces are pounding Sloviansk with "massive" shelling, its mayor said on Tuesday, as the eastern Ukrainian city becomes Moscow's next target in its campaign in the Donbas region.
"Sloviansk! Massive shelling of the city. The centre, the north. Everyone, take shelter," Vadim Lyakh wrote on Facebook.
Ukrainian authorities have on several occasions urged Sloviansk residents to leave the region as the frontline approaches the city following Russia's capture of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the neighbouring region of Lugansk.
Russian bombardment has killed at least six persons and injured another 19 since Sunday in the city with a pre-war population of around 1,00,000.
Sloviansk and regional administrative centre Kramatorsk remain under Ukrainian control and are Russia's next goals in its campaign to conquer the eastern Donbas region.
In 2014, pro-Moscow separatists briefly took control of Sloviansk in their conflict with the authorities in Kyiv.
