Watch | Massive explosion in Beirut

05 August 2020 17:09 IST

A video on the massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon

Two massive explosions occurred in port warehouses in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020. Over 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured. It was the most powerful explosion in years to hit Beirut. The warehouses were housing highly explosive material. Lebanese authorities said ammonium nitrate was the cause of the blast.

Also read: Lebanon blast: reactions | World offers support, condolences

Advertising

Advertising