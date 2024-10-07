Massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan injures at least 4

A massive blast outside Karachi Airport on Sunday (October 6, 2024) injured at least four people and destroyed several vehicles, officials said.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest.

But the provincial Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that it was an attack on foreign nationals.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.