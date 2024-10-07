GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan injures at least 4

But the provincial Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that it was an attack on foreign nationals

Updated - October 07, 2024 01:24 am IST - KARACHI, Pakistan

AP

A massive blast outside Karachi Airport on Sunday (October 6, 2024) injured at least four people and destroyed several vehicles, officials said.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest.

But the provincial Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that it was an attack on foreign nationals.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:23 am IST

Related Topics

Pakistan / explosion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.