ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, six injured in mass shooting at upstate New York park

Updated - July 29, 2024 08:46 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 08:43 am IST - Rochester (US)

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family

AP

Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: AFP

One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting on July 28 at a park in upstate New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life-threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Mr. Bello said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point, we don't know how many people were shooting," Mr. Bello said. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.” No suspects were in custody, police said.

Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometres) northwest of Manhattan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US