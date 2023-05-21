Martin Amis, British writer of dark comedic novels, dies at 73: NYT

Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, according to the New York Times.
His wife, Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer, the newspaper said.
May 21, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - WASHINGTON
Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, according to the New York Times.
His wife, Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer, the newspaper said.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE