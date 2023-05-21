HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Martin Amis, British writer of dark comedic novels, dies at 73: NYT

He was known for his novels, ‘Money’ and ‘The Investment’

May 21, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
British author Martin Amis arrives for a gala dinner in aid of the Royal Court Theatre celebrating their 40th anniversary at the Porchester Hall in London on October 31 1996.

British author Martin Amis arrives for a gala dinner in aid of the Royal Court Theatre celebrating their 40th anniversary at the Porchester Hall in London on October 31 1996. | Photo Credit: AP

Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, according to the New York Times.

His wife, Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.