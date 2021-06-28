‘Marib clashes kill 111 govt., rebel fighters’

Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters killed at least 111 in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by Houthi insurgents.

The fighting killed 29 pro-government personnel and at least 82 rebels, the pro-government sources said.

“These areas witnessed fierce fighting amid artillery shelling from both sides and intense coalition air raids,” a government military official said.

The Iran-allied Houthi insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides. Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis’ bargaining position in peace talks, but the battle has also raised fears of a humanitarian catastrophe, as many Yemenis had fled to the area to escape fighting in other parts.